Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (WIW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 31st

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 117.7% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE WIW opened at $12.11 on Friday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $13.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.22.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
