Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (WIW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 31st

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 117.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE WIW opened at $12.11 on Friday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $13.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.22.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 371,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 26,003 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,419,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,276,000 after purchasing an additional 90,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,203,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,883,000 after purchasing an additional 135,038 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

