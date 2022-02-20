Westlake Chemical (WLK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Westlake Chemical to post earnings of $4.53 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $107.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38. Westlake Chemical has a 1 year low of $78.06 and a 1 year high of $110.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 142.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,739,000 after purchasing an additional 331,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 522,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 8,149.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 314,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,594,000 after purchasing an additional 311,163 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 151,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

WLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.57.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

