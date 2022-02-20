WEX (NYSE:WEX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.200-$11.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05 billion-$2.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.07 billion.WEX also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.550-$2.650 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WEX. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $202.09.

NYSE:WEX traded down $3.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.26. 365,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. WEX has a twelve month low of $123.01 and a twelve month high of $234.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.88 and a 200 day moving average of $160.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.22 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WEX will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total value of $212,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in WEX by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,185,000 after acquiring an additional 129,958 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in WEX by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in WEX by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter worth about $6,397,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in WEX by 330.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

