Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,730,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the January 15th total of 11,680,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 114.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,980,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940,377 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 335.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,163,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,671 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at $69,590,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $65,015,000. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $39.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.75. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.09 and a 200 day moving average of $37.80.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 19.60%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

