Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an underweight rating and a $5.90 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Wheels Up Experience from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.84.
Wheels Up Experience stock opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average of $5.87. Wheels Up Experience has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $15.00.
About Wheels Up Experience
Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.
