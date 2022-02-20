William Blair Comments on Arista Networks, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) – William Blair raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arista Networks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 15th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. William Blair also issued estimates for Arista Networks’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

ANET has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $122.50 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.40.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $125.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.77. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $65.52 and a 1 year high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $113,993.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.02, for a total transaction of $1,815,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 652,694 shares of company stock worth $83,153,897. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 1,179.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 17,128 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,938,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 478,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,342,000 after acquiring an additional 22,840 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,113,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,636,000 after acquiring an additional 23,814 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.