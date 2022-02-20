Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $425.07 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will post sales of $425.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $416.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $430.00 million. Wintrust Financial reported sales of $448.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wintrust Financial.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on WTFC. Raymond James raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.81. 728,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $65.66 and a 52-week high of $105.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.62. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.92%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Alex E. Washington III purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wintrust Financial (WTFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.