Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) PT Lowered to $105.00 at Piper Sandler

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $156.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Wix.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Wix.com in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Wix.com from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Wix.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $208.05.

WIX opened at $86.12 on Thursday. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $81.60 and a 1-year high of $362.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.98. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 67.18% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 5,261.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Wix.com by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

