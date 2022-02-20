Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WOR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 114.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,236,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,148,000 after purchasing an additional 658,742 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the second quarter worth $6,742,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the third quarter worth $5,501,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 5.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,692,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,184,000 after purchasing an additional 88,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the second quarter worth $5,335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

In other news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 5,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $298,004.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $251,400.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WOR opened at $57.09 on Friday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.79 and a 1 year high of $75.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.40. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.