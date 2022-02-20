Wownero Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $18,409.00 (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. During the last seven days, Wownero has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Wownero has a market cap of $5.64 million and approximately $18,409.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wownero coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002026 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00044132 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

