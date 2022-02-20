Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $401.84 Million

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $1.89 billion and approximately $401.84 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for about $381.65 or 0.00993970 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00044311 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.69 or 0.06843531 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,389.89 or 0.99982367 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00048927 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00052027 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003272 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 4,949,958 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

