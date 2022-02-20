Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) PT Raised to $123.00 at Morgan Stanley

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $94.50 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.21.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $93.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.01. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $76.03 and a 1-year high of $143.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.12). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.45) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,836,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,495 shares of company stock worth $4,035,441 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 677 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,229 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 107,487 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $9,109,000 after acquiring an additional 58,316 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,254.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

