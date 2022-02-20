Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) PT Set at $6.00 by Raymond James

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) has been assigned a $6.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AUY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.91.

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $4.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.45. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 17,234 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,666,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,441,000 after acquiring an additional 325,027 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $904,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

