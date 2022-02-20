Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) saw strong trading volume on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. 489,144 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 16,395,459 shares.The stock last traded at $4.88 and had previously closed at $4.81.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday. Finally, CSFB set a $5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.91.

The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the period. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

