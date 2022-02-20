Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded shares of Yandex from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.00.
Shares of NASDAQ YNDX opened at $44.75 on Thursday. Yandex has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $87.11. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.74, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.18 and a 200 day moving average of $68.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Yandex Company Profile
Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.
