Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded shares of Yandex from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of NASDAQ YNDX opened at $44.75 on Thursday. Yandex has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $87.11. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.74, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.18 and a 200 day moving average of $68.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 2nd quarter worth $31,229,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,798,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $143,294,000 after purchasing an additional 139,935 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

