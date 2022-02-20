YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Cut to $83.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price objective dropped by Citigroup from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on YETI from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

YETI stock opened at $60.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.57. YETI has a 12-month low of $59.24 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.23.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $443.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. YETI’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that YETI will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YETI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in YETI by 2,552.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,013,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,491 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in YETI by 1,550.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,046,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,714,000 after acquiring an additional 983,453 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in YETI by 2,891.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 838,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,985,000 after acquiring an additional 810,400 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in YETI in the fourth quarter valued at $60,545,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in YETI by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,014,000 after acquiring an additional 704,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

