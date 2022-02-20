YETI (NYSE:YETI) PT Lowered to $120.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 99.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on YETI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $124.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.72.

Get YETI alerts:

Shares of YETI opened at $60.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.03 and its 200 day moving average is $88.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.92. YETI has a fifty-two week low of $59.24 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $443.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.94 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in YETI by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,014,000 after acquiring an additional 704,004 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in YETI by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,890,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,894,000 after acquiring an additional 53,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in YETI by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,145,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,729,000 after acquiring an additional 35,788 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in YETI by 2,552.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,013,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in YETI by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,390,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,215,000 after acquiring an additional 347,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.