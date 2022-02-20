Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $101.24 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) will report sales of $101.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Yext’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $101.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $101.00 million. Yext reported sales of $92.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full year sales of $390.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $390.60 million to $391.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $441.77 million, with estimates ranging from $433.00 million to $450.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.21 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yext has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

In related news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 8,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $84,308.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 11,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $118,280.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,131 shares of company stock worth $768,738 over the last ninety days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Yext by 17.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Yext by 5.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Yext by 331.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 187,921 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Yext by 44.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 309,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 94,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,357,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,003,000 after buying an additional 672,442 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Yext stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,445,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,190. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $958.51 million, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.44. Yext has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $20.23.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

