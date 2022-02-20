Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $125.91 Million

Analysts expect Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) to announce sales of $125.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $124.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $127.00 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) reported sales of $116.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full year sales of $521.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $520.60 million to $522.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $584.05 million, with estimates ranging from $579.30 million to $587.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bottomline Technologies (de).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPAY. Raymond James lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

NASDAQ:EPAY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.53. 946,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,910. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $56.80.

In other news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $309,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 6,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $390,330.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,348 shares of company stock valued at $924,518 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the third quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlements between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

