Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $532.61 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will report sales of $532.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $528.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $535.00 million. Check Point Software Technologies posted sales of $507.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHKP. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.45.

CHKP stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,324,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.94 and a 200 day moving average of $119.39. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $133.87.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

