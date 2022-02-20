Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to Post $1.83 EPS

Brokerages expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to announce earnings of $1.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Crown’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.85. Crown also reported earnings of $1.83 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown will report full year earnings of $8.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.78 to $9.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 35.85%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Crown’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.31.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Crown by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 34,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Crown by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA raised its stake in Crown by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 61,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Crown by 341.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 62,488 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Crown by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 90,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCK traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,078. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.13. Crown has a twelve month low of $94.11 and a twelve month high of $124.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.02, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

