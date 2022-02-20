Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) to Announce -$0.18 EPS

Analysts expect Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) to report earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Field Trip Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.20). The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Field Trip Health will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.42). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Field Trip Health.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Field Trip Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Field Trip Health from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Field Trip Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
Shares of NASDAQ:FTRP opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Field Trip Health has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16.
Field Trip Health Company Profile
Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.
