Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) to Post $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.37. Summit Materials posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Materials.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SUM. Wolfe Research began coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.
NYSE SUM traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $35.45. The stock had a trading volume of 696,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.52. Summit Materials has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $41.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.25.
About Summit Materials
Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.
