Zacks: Analysts Expect Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) will announce sales of $1.48 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atmos Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. Atmos Energy posted sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Atmos Energy will report full-year sales of $4.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Atmos Energy.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,786,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,763,000 after purchasing an additional 116,915 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,837,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,429,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,419,000 after buying an additional 595,256 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.04. 2,331,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,727. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.71. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $109.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atmos Energy (ATO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.