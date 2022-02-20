Zacks: Analysts Expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $224.28 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will announce sales of $224.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $237.15 million and the lowest is $214.90 million. CubeSmart posted sales of $178.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year sales of $812.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $785.40 million to $837.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $951.02 million, with estimates ranging from $840.44 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CubeSmart.

CUBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,882,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,443,000 after purchasing an additional 465,249 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,723,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,531,000 after purchasing an additional 569,064 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,105,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,736,000 after purchasing an additional 906,388 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,021,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,695,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,047,000 after purchasing an additional 58,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUBE opened at $48.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.43. CubeSmart has a one year low of $34.96 and a one year high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

