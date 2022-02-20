Zacks: Analysts Expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to Post $2.26 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.15. IDEXX Laboratories posted earnings per share of $2.35 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $9.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.38 to $9.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.43 to $11.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IDXX. TheStreet cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $671.83.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $3.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $489.45. 497,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,175. The company has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.85, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $557.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $616.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12-month low of $460.36 and a 12-month high of $706.95.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Western Financial Corporation lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

