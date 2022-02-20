Zacks: Analysts Expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.51 Billion

Analysts expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) to post $10.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Oracle’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.49 billion and the highest is $10.55 billion. Oracle posted sales of $10.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year sales of $42.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $42.20 billion to $42.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $44.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.53 billion to $44.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oracle.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Societe Generale raised their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.96.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,790,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,872,477. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle has a 1 year low of $61.08 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 115.6% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 183.5% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oracle (ORCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.