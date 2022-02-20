Zacks: Analysts Expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to post $71.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.02 million and the lowest is $70.45 million. Synchronoss Technologies reported sales of $69.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full year sales of $278.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $277.24 million to $279.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $293.94 million, with estimates ranging from $290.13 million to $299.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Synchronoss Technologies.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.57.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCR opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.45. The firm has a market cap of $162.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.90. Synchronoss Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $5.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.62% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.