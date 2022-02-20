Zacks: Analysts Expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $274.38 Million

Brokerages expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) to announce $274.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $269.30 million and the highest is $281.34 million. Simply Good Foods posted sales of $230.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.36.

NASDAQ SMPL traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.98. 498,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,442. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $27.71 and a 52-week high of $43.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,244,440.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,836,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,324,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,339,000 after acquiring an additional 373,500 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 436,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,926,000 after acquiring an additional 366,083 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 799,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,577,000 after buying an additional 254,675 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 885,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,824,000 after buying an additional 231,414 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

