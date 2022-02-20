Zacks: Analysts Expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $274.38 Million

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2022

Brokerages expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) to announce $274.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $269.30 million and the highest is $281.34 million. Simply Good Foods posted sales of $230.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.36.

NASDAQ SMPL traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.98. 498,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,442. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $27.71 and a 52-week high of $43.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,244,440.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,836,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,324,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,339,000 after acquiring an additional 373,500 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 436,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,926,000 after acquiring an additional 366,083 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 799,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,577,000 after buying an additional 254,675 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 885,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,824,000 after buying an additional 231,414 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simply Good Foods (SMPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.