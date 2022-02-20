Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) to Post $0.53 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AFC Gamma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AFC Gamma will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AFC Gamma.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AFC Gamma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.39.

AFC Gamma stock opened at $19.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.60. AFC Gamma has a 52 week low of $18.07 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.05%. This is an increase from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFCG. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AFC Gamma by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 258,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,576,000 after buying an additional 25,354 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,392,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 291,391.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,002,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,388 shares during the period. 41.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AFC Gamma (AFCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.