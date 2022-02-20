Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) will report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.11. Allegheny Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 416.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATI shares. TheStreet upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Benchmark raised their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,043,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,723,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,129,000 after buying an additional 347,962 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,105,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,906,000 after buying an additional 76,174 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 20,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,660,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,574,000 after buying an additional 718,340 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE ATI opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -72.64 and a beta of 1.51. Allegheny Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $25.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average is $17.74.

Allegheny Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

