Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.44 Million

Analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) will announce $165.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Employers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $167.10 million and the lowest is $163.79 million. Employers posted sales of $163.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full-year sales of $680.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $670.85 million to $689.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $738.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. Employers had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday.

EIG stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.54. 255,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,378. Employers has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $43.82. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.87%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Mcsally acquired 3,000 shares of Employers stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.24 per share, with a total value of $117,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIG. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Employers by 195.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,199,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,336,000 after purchasing an additional 793,840 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Employers during the second quarter valued at $4,902,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its stake in Employers by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 141,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after acquiring an additional 95,091 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Employers by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,108,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,043,000 after acquiring an additional 93,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Employers by 263.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 86,150 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

