Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $216.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) will report $216.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Fluence Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $168.32 million to $267.15 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fluence Energy will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fluence Energy.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.53).

FLNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fluence Energy from $47.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fluence Energy from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.13.

NASDAQ FLNC traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.16. 1,345,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,197. Fluence Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.27.

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Julian Nebreda purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 19,438 shares of company stock valued at $253,736. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

