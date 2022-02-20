Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate General Motors (NYSE:GM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.12 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) will announce sales of $35.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for General Motors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.10 billion to $35.13 billion. General Motors reported sales of $32.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Motors will report full year sales of $150.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $147.51 billion to $152.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $166.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $158.54 billion to $175.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow General Motors.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GM. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.35.

GM stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.60. 16,615,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,646,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $70.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.44. General Motors has a 1-year low of $47.07 and a 1-year high of $67.21.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 45,975 shares of company stock worth $2,626,943 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in General Motors by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 239,999 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $14,201,000 after acquiring an additional 28,785 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 30,037 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 281,360 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $16,648,000 after acquiring an additional 59,685 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

