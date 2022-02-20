Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.15 Million

Analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) will post $106.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $107.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $103.87 million. Live Oak Bancshares reported sales of $101.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full year sales of $449.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $432.50 million to $462.19 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $516.33 million, with estimates ranging from $493.40 million to $540.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 25.86% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

LOB stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $63.66. 277,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,253. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12 month low of $47.41 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.23%.

In other news, General Counsel Gregory W. Seward sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $457,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 79,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $7,721,785.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 9,025 shares of company stock worth $580,835 and sold 126,681 shares worth $11,886,679. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOB. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,965,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,684,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,379,000 after buying an additional 106,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,386,000 after buying an additional 40,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

