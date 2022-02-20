Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $609.03 Million

Brokerages expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to announce $609.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $606.00 million to $616.00 million. Nordson posted sales of $526.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year sales of $2.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $599.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on NDSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 136.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 1,412.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Nordson by 2,740.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

NDSN traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.51. 310,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,608. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nordson has a 1 year low of $183.53 and a 1 year high of $272.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $240.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

