Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to Announce $1.91 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings per share of $1.91 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.30. Phillips 66 reported earnings per share of ($1.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 264.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year earnings of $7.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.54 to $9.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.59 to $9.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $162,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,969 shares of company stock worth $13,281,551. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 36.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 94,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 25,119 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.8% in the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 39,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 11.6% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 24.2% during the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSX stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.07. 2,487,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,733,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.32%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

