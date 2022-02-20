Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to Post -$2.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to announce earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.67) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.41). Sage Therapeutics reported earnings of ($2.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($7.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.10) to ($6.81). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($7.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.73) to ($3.88). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sage Therapeutics.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAGE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.18.
Shares of NASDAQ SAGE traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.19. The company had a trading volume of 833,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,826. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $33.47 and a 52 week high of $88.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.35.
About Sage Therapeutics
SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.
