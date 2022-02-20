Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $505.42 Million

Brokerages forecast that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) will announce $505.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $474.84 million and the highest is $538.00 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises posted sales of $450.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will report full-year sales of $2.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

Get U.S. Xpress Enterprises alerts:

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

In related news, insider Eric A. Peterson bought 27,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $101,877.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan H. Harwell sold 4,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $40,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 41,240 shares of company stock worth $151,438 and have sold 36,920 shares worth $322,922. Corporate insiders own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USX. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 259.3% during the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 281,574 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 77.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after buying an additional 273,942 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,434,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after buying an additional 250,024 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 248.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 211,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $1,648,000. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE USX traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 557,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.63. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $12.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Xpress Enterprises (USX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.