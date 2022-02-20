Zacks: Brokerages Expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) to Post -$0.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Agile Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Agile Therapeutics.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agile Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Agile Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agile Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 341.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 126,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

AGRX opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $3.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.73. The stock has a market cap of $37.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agile Therapeutics (AGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.