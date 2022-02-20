Zacks: Brokerages Expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.11 Billion

Equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) will report sales of $5.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.14 billion. ManpowerGroup reported sales of $4.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full year sales of $21.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.54 billion to $21.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $22.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.19 billion to $22.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ManpowerGroup.
ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.
In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 21,218.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 28.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE MAN traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.32. The company had a trading volume of 575,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,060. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $88.92 and a twelve month high of $125.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.93.
ManpowerGroup Company Profile
ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ManpowerGroup (MAN)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ManpowerGroup (MAN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.