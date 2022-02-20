Zacks: Brokerages Expect Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.57 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) will announce $2.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.54 billion and the highest is $2.62 billion. Molson Coors Beverage posted sales of $2.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full year sales of $10.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.20 billion to $10.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.43 billion to $10.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Molson Coors Beverage.

Several brokerages have commented on TAP. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TAP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TAP traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,686. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.23. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $42.46 and a 12-month high of $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

