Zacks: Brokerages Expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) to post $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Roku’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Roku reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roku will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $2.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $4.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROKU. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Roku in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Roku from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.77.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,751,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $13,137,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 492,500 shares of company stock valued at $94,667,550 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Roku by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Roku by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Roku by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 1,180.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU opened at $112.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. Roku has a one year low of $102.60 and a one year high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.42.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

