Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Generation Bio Co. is a genetic medicines company. It is focused on creating gene therapy for patients suffering from both rare and prevalent diseases. Generation Bio Co. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GBIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Generation Bio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair downgraded Generation Bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Generation Bio from $40.00 to $10.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Generation Bio from $50.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.25.

Shares of GBIO stock opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.70. The company has a market cap of $269.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 3.07. Generation Bio has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIO. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,872,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Generation Bio by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,363,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,068,000 after buying an additional 878,571 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Generation Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $3,812,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Generation Bio by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,225,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,761,000 after buying an additional 289,944 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Generation Bio by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,125,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,347,000 after buying an additional 274,999 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

