Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tivity Health, Inc. provides health management services. The company offers services which include chiropractic services, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, acupuncture, massage and complementary and alternative medicine services. Its network comprises SilverSneakers(R), Prime(R) Fitness and WholeHealth Living (TM). Tivity Health, Inc., formerly known as Healthways, Inc., is based in Franklin, Tennessee. “

TVTY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tivity Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tivity Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of TVTY stock opened at $25.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.64. Tivity Health has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $29.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 17,816 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,172,000 after acquiring an additional 35,923 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,597,000 after acquiring an additional 251,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

