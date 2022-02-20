Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vintage Wine Estates Inc. is a wine producer with direct-to-customer platform principally in the U.S. Vintage Wine Estates Inc., formerly known as BESPOKE CAP ACQ, is based in SANTA ROSA, Calif. “

Vintage Wine Estates stock opened at 8.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Vintage Wine Estates has a fifty-two week low of 7.63 and a fifty-two week high of 13.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is 10.14.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 10.45 per share, with a total value of 52,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert L. Berner III purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 10.63 per share, with a total value of 106,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VWE. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vintage Wine Estates by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 1,373.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

