Zacks Investment Research Lowers Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset which allows developers and creators to build, publish and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution which provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform. Roblox Corporation is based in San Mateo, California. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RBLX. Truist Financial cut their price target on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a sector weight rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.69.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $49.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.00. Roblox has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 27,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total transaction of $3,727,679.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 32,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $4,346,737.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,994 shares of company stock valued at $31,512,998 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altos Ventures Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at $8,539,770,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,509,000 after acquiring an additional 19,852,955 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,600,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,766,000 after acquiring an additional 270,832 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908,284 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,315,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,689,000 after acquiring an additional 860,715 shares during the period. 46.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

