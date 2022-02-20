Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) to “Hold”

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

NASDAQ GOOD opened at $21.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.14 million, a PE ratio of -178.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.73. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

In related news, CFO Gary Gerson acquired 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $43,415.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOD. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 502,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,334,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,100,000 after purchasing an additional 127,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

