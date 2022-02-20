Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) to “Buy”

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.50% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Taboola.com Ltd provides platform, powered by artificial intelligence, is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetization and user engagement. Taboola.com Ltd, formerly known as ION Acquisition Corp. 1 Ltd., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.84.

Shares of TBLA stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. Taboola.com has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $11.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,149,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,540,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in Taboola.com by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 70,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 40,599 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,504,000. Finally, ION Crossover Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,315,000. 31.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

