ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) Given a €47.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($53.41) price objective on ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($63.64) target price on ZEAL Network in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($59.09) target price on ZEAL Network in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($62.50) target price on ZEAL Network in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €49.00 ($55.68) target price on ZEAL Network in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of ETR TIM opened at €20.00 ($22.73) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $166.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €20.00. ZEAL Network has a 52 week low of €16.00 ($18.18) and a 52 week high of €24.40 ($27.73).

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

